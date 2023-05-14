Anirban Sarkar
May 14 ,2023
Most expensive overs in IPL 2023
Yash Dayal conceded 31 runs in one over which also included five sixes as KKR defeated Gujarat.
Arjun Tendulkar also gave away 31 runs during an IPL game against Punjab Kings this season
Abhishek Sharma cost his team the match against LSG as he was smashed for five over boundaries
Umran Malik was hit for a massive 28 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders this season
Jofra Archer also recorded one of the expensive overs of IPL 2023 when he leaked 27 runs against PBKS
