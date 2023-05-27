Anirban Sarkar
May 27 ,2023
Most followed Athletes in Asia
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli is the most followed Athlete in Asia with 250 million followers on Instagram and 56 million on Twitter
Image: BCCI
Sachin Tendulkar is in the second position with estimated followers of 79 million on social media
Image: PTI
Rohit Sharma has more than 50 million followers on social media
Image: AP
Suresh Raina has accumulated 45 followers on social media
Image: BCCI/IPL
MS Dhoni has 42.5 million followers on Instagram. He doesn't have a Twitter account.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More