Saksham nagar
Apr 23 ,2023
Most golden ducks in IPL history
RCB batsman Virat Kohli stands on the number 7 in the list and has four golden ducks to his name in IPL.
Harbhajan Singh has played for many IPL teams also has 7 golden ducks to his name.
Opening for KKR Sunil Narine has given the team many explosive starts. Narine also has 7 golden ducks to his name in IPL.
GT bowler Rashid Khan has 10 golden ducks to his name and is also the record holder to have the most golden ducks in the history of the tournament.
