Prateek Arya
May 26 ,2023
Most Indians record in IPL Qualifier 2
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mumbai Indians will take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023. The winner of MI vs GT will march into the final.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mumbai Indians have Qualifier 3 thrice before this. They have played RCB, RR, and KKR at this stage before.
Image: BCCI/IPL
In 2011, MI played RCB and lost by 43 runs in Qualifier 2.
Image: BCCI/IPL
In 2013, Mumbai Indians secured its first victory in Qualifier 2. MI defeated Rajasthan Royals.
Image: BCCI/IPL
In 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai secured an emphatic win of 6 wickets in Qualifier 2.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Will Mumbai Indians continue their dominance in IPL playoffs and book yet another CSK vs MI final?
Image: BCCI/IPL
Find Out More