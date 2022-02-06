Most popular Call of Duty games ever: From Modern Warfare to WWII
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game was launched in October 2019 and is currently available on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC.
Call of Duty: Black Ops is one of the oldest games in the franchise and was launched in 2010. It is available on Microsoft Xbox 360, One, PS3, Nintendo DS and PC.
Call of Duty: Warzone was released in 2020 and is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and 5, along with Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was launched in 2009 and is currently available on PlayStation 3,4, Xbox 360, One and PC.
Call of Duty: Black Ops II was launched in 2021 and is available on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Microsoft Windows.
Call of Duty: WWII was launched in 2017 and the game is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.
