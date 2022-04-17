Most popular Chromebooks to purchase under Rs. 40,000 in India
Image: Unsplash
The HP Chromebook with MediaTek Kompanio 500 chipset, 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is available on HP for Rs. 21,000.
Image: HP
The ASUS Chromebook with Celeron dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Amazon for Rs. 21,990.
Image: ASUS
HP Chromebook with 14-inch touchscreen display, Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced on Amazon for Rs. 24,999.
Image: HP
The Lenovo Chromebook 14e 14-inch FHD Chromebook comes with an AMD 3015Ce processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Radeon graphics is available on Amazon for Rs. 25,990.
Image: Lenovo
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook comes with an 11.6-inch HD display, which can be used as a tablet as well. Under the hood, the Chromebook has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 28,990.
Image: Lenovo
The HP Chromebook x360 comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 12-inch touchscreen, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It is priced on Amazon for Rs. 35,990.
Image: HP