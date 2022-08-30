Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 30 ,2022
Most popular fitness bands with heart rate and SpO2 tracking in August (2022)
The OnePlus Smart Band with blood oxygen monitor and heart rate tracking is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,599.
The Fastrack Reflex 3.0 with colour display, heart rate monitor and dual-tone silicone straps is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,795.
The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 with a 1.56-inch large AMOLED display, SpO2 and heart rate tracking is available on Amazon for Rs. 3,499.
Huawei Band 6 with 1.47-inch AMOLED colour screen, SpO2 tracker and heart rate monitoring is available on Amazon for Rs. 3,999.
The Redmi Smart Band Pro with 1.47-inch AMOLED display, heart rate, stress and SpO2 tracking is available on Amazon for Rs. 3,999.
The Fitbit Charge 5 with built-in GPS, 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 tracking is available on Amazon for Rs. 12,980.
