Most Popular Smartphone Games of 2021
According to the data by Apptopia (via Forbes), Subway Surfers comes out as the most downloaded game of 2021, along with 191 million downloads.
The second most downloaded video game is actually a platform where gamers get to create and join games from other users with 182 million downloads.
Bridge Race is yet one of the most popular games of 2021, downloaded 169 million downloads.
Garena Free Fire - New Age is one of the most downloaded games of 2021 with 154 million downloads.
Among Us is a social deduction game that has been downloaded 152 million downloads.
8 Ball Pool has been downloaded about 130 million times.
Ludo King has been downloaded 125 million times.
Candy Crush Saga is one of the most popular games of 2021, downloaded 119 million times.
