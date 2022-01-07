Most Popular Smartphones In The World By Nokia, Apple and Samsung
Nokia 1100 was launched back in 2003 and the mobile phone has sold over 250 million units around the world.
The Nokia 1110 came as the successor to Nokia 1100 in 2005, and it has also sold over 250 million units around the world.
The third most popular mobile phone in the world is the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus series that sold over 220 million units around the world. It was launched in 2014.
Yet another popular smartphone is the iPhone 11 which was launched in 2019. In two years from its launch, the smartphone has sold over 100 million units.
The Samsung Galaxy S4 launched in 2013 has sold over 80 million units so far.
Yet another smartphone from Samsung that is on the list of most popular smartphones in the world is the Samsung Galaxy S III and the Galaxy S III Mini, which sold over 70 million units around the world.
