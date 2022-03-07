Most popular smartphones to purchase under Rs. 30,000 in March 2022
The Micromax In Note 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. It is available on Flipkart for Rs. 13,499, down from the original price of Rs. 17,999.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a 6.43-inch 90HZ AMOLED display, along with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 24,999.
The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, it is powered by Dimensity 720 SoC. The smartphone is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 20,999.
Xiaomi 11i 5G Hypercharge is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 26,990. It comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and has a 108MP primary camera. It is powered by Dimensity 920 processor.
The Vivo V23 Pro 5G comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Dimensity 1200 SoC with a 4,300 mAh battery pack.
Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is one of the best smartphones to purchase at the price of Rs. 30,000. It comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and features the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 24,999.
