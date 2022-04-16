Most popular smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in India
Image: Unsplash
The Samsung Galaxy M12 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 10,499. It comes with 6,000 mAh battery, a 48MP quad camera and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Image: Samsung
The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 680 processor and a triple rear camera setup. It is priced on Amazon for Rs. 13,499.
Image: Redmi
The Realme Narzo 50 is available on Amazon for Rs. 15,499, down from the original price of Rs. 17,999. It comes with a Helio G96 processor along with a 50MP triple camera.
Image: Realme
The IQOO Z6 5G comes with Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 16,999.
Image: IQOO
The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with 6GB of RAM, it has a 6.5-inch display, a quad-camera setup and a Dimensity 720 SoC. It is priced on Amazon for Rs. 16,999.
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with 6GB of RAM, a 6.6-inch display and an Exynos 1280 SoC. It is priced at Rs. 17,999.
Image: Samsung