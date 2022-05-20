Most popular smartphones under Rs. 20,000 in India (May 2022)
Image: Unsplash
The Redmi Note 11 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 13,499. It comes with a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and is quipped with Snapdragon 680 SoC.
Image: Redmi
The Motorola G52 is yet another smartphone with an FHD+ pOLED display, comes with Snapdragon 680 SoC and is available on Flipkart for Rs. 14,499.
Redmi: Motorola
The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is available on Amazon for Rs. 17,999. It is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is equipped with Exynos 1280 octa-core processor.
Image: Samsung
Motorola G71 5G is currently available on Flipkart for Rs. 17,999. It comes with an FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset.
Image: Motorola
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available on Amazon for RS. 19,999. It has a triple rear camera setup and is equipped with a 120Hz display. It runs on OxygenOS 12.1.
Image: OnePlus
If your budget allows, go for the IQOO Z5 5G which is available for Rs. 20,990 on Amazon. For the price, it comes with Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, has 8GB of RAM and supports 44W fast charging.
Image: IQOO