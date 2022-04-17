Most popular smartwatches to purchase under Rs. 5,000 in India
Image: Unsplash
The Fire-Boltt smartwatch with 1.4-inch display, SpO2 tracker and IPX7 rating is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 2,499.
Image: Fire-Boltt
The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 with up to 10-days of battery life and IP68 water resistance is available on Amazon for Rs. 2,799.
Image: Noise
The Boat Xtend smartwatch with a 1-69-inch HD display, heart and SoO2 tracker and 5 ATM water resistance is available on Amazon for Rs. 2,699.
Image: Boat
The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Assist smartwatch is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 3,799. It features a 1.55-inch HD display, SpO2 tracking and supports Alexa.
Image: Noise
The Fire-Boltt Incredible comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor and up to 28 sports mode. It is priced on Amazon for Rs. 3,999.
Image: Fire-Boltt
Fire-Boltt Thunder smartwatch features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, supports Bluetooth calling, and monitors blood oxygen and heart rate levels. It is priced on Amazon for Rs. 4,999.
Image: Fire-Boltt