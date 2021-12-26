Most Popular Video Games of 2021
Image: Unsplash
Developed by Housemarque and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Returnal was released on April 30, 2021 and is available on PlayStation 5.
Image: PlayStation
Developed by Double Fine and published by Xbox Game Studios, Psychonauts 2 was released for PS4, Xbox Series One/X/S, Windows and Linux on August 25, 2021.
Image: PlayStation
Developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ratchet & Clan: Rift Apart is available for PlayStation. The game was released on June 11, 2021.
Image: PlayStation
Hitman 3 was developed and published by IO Interactive and it is available on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Swtich, Xbox Series One/S/X and Windows. It was released on January 20, 2021.
Image: PlayStation
Developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios, Halo Infinite was released on November 15, 2021 for Xbox Series X/S/One and Microsoft Windows.
Image: Xbox
Developed by Beethoven & Dinosaur and published by Annapurna Interactive, The Artful Escape has been released in 2021 for all leading gaming consoles.
Image: PlayStation
Developed and published by Nintendo, Super Mario 3D World is available on Nintendo Swtich.
Image: Nintendo