Prateek Arya
May 27 ,2023
Most runs for MI in an IPL season
Image: BCCI/IPL
Sachin Tendulkar made his name reverberate in the T20 format as well. The player scored a mammoth 618 runs in MI in IPL 2010.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Sachin Tendulkar was once again the standout player for MI in 2011. This time he scored 553 runs.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Lendl Simmons delivered for Mumbai Indians with the bat in 2015. He scored 540 runs in IPL 2015.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Rohit Sharma is also among the highest run getters for MI. He scored 538 runs in IPL 2013.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Suryakumar Yadav has taken the IPL by storm since joining Mumbai Indians. In the 2023 season SKY was at hoi consistent best he scored 605 runs in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI/IPL
