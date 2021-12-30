Most runs scored by a batter in a calendar year in Test cricket
Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf scored a stunning 1788 runs in just 11 matches back in 2006 which included 9 centuries and 3 half-centuries.
Image: AP
Sir Viv Richards scored a sensational 1710 runs in just 11 matches for the West Indies back in 1976
Image: West Indies Cricket
England skipper Joe Root recently became third on the list as he scored 1708 runs in 15 matches.
Image: AP
South Africa's Graeme Smith scored 1656 in 15 matches in 2008.
Image: AP
In 2012 Michael Clarke scored 1595 runs in 11 matches at a stunning average of 106.33.
Image: AP
Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar scored 1562 runs in 14 matches back in 2010.
Image: BCCI
Former Indian batting superstar Sunil Gavaskar scored 1555 runs in 18 matches back in 1979.
Image: AP