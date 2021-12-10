Most runs scored in a calendar year in Test cricket
Image: PTI/AP
Joe Root is the highest run-scorer in Tests in 2021. In the 15 matches that he has played, the England captain has scored 1539 runs.
Image: JoeRoot/Twitter
Rohit Sharma is the second-highest run-scorer in Tests in 2021. He has played 11 matches and has scored 906 runs.
Image: bcci.tv
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne has scored 903 runs in the 7 Test matches that he played in 2021. He is third on the list.
Image: ICC
Rishabh Pant has played 11 Test matches for India in 2021 and has scored 706 runs. He is fourth on the list.
Image: bcci.tv
Pakistan's Abid Ali is fifth on the list of highest Test run-scorers in 2021. He has played 9 matches and has 695 runs.
Image: PCB/Twitter