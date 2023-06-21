Prateek Arya
Jun 21 ,2023
Most sixes by an Australian captain in a Test
Image: AP
Pat Cummins's heroic innings took Australia past the target set up by England. He dealt in fours and sixes in his knock of 44 runs.
Image: AP
Cummins hit 5 sixes and thereby reached 2nd on the list that displays most sixes hit by an Australian captain in a Test match.
Image: AP
Ian Chappell's name is also in the list. He hit 4 sixes against Pakistan in a Test match played in 172 at Adelaide.
PTI
Number 1 on the list is none other than Australia's batting great Ricky Ponting. He dispatched the ball 6 times in the crowd in a match.
Image: Republicworld.com ·
Ponting hit 6 sixes in a match against New Zealand played in 2005 at Auckland.
Image: Republicworld.com
