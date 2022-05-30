Most sixes to fastest delivery, key records broken in IPL 2022 season
Image: IPL/BCCI
Most sixes: Jos Buttler has hit the most sixes in IPL 2022, i.e 45 sixes in 17 matches.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Fastest delivery: Lockie Ferguson bowled the fastest delivery of the season as he clocked 157.3 kmph in the final.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Most fifties: Delhi Capitals' David Warner has scored the most number of fifties this year, i.e five half-centuries.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Fastest fifty: KKR's Pat Cummins hit the fastest fifty of the season off just 16 balls.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Fastest hundred: RCB's Rajat Patidar scored the fastest century of the season off just 49 balls.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Best bowling figure: Jasprit Bumrah registered the best bowling figure of the season with 10/5 in 4 overs.
Image: IPL/BCCI