Most Unique Gadgets Launched in 2021

The Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses features dual-5Mp cameras and can record every moment that the viewer is watching while wearing the glasses. It is priced for $200 on Ray-Ban's official website.
Image: Ray-Ban
Apple AirTags is yet another unique gadget launched in 2021. The device can be used to track personal belongings such as keychains, wallets, bags and more. The AirTag is small in size and can be slipped into these items.
Image: Apple
The Sony SRS-RA5000 is a 360-degree reality, premium wireless speaker that delivers sound in all directions. It also supports wireless assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. It is priced at $698 on Amazon.
Image: Sony
Samsung The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV looks like a wall-frame. The television set comes with a customizable frame (or bezels) and can also be used as a wall painting. It is available on the official website for $849 for the 43" model.
Image: Samsung
The Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 with a charging station is available on the official website for $69.99. The smart clock comes with a MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of flash storage. It also has a 4.0" LCD IPS touchscreen and can be used as a wireless charger.
Image: Lenovo
The Sony LSPX-S3 is a 360-degree wireless speaker that comes with a candle-like LED illuminator on top. It is available on Amazon for $348 and can be used as a speaker and a show item.
Image: Sony
The Ampere Hydropower Bluetooth Shower Speaker can be installed onto a showerhead. It draws its power from the flow of water and delivers sound in all directions and connects to a smartphone over Bluetooth v5.1.
Image: Ampere
The Cove stress reducer is one of the most unique gadgets released in 2021. The company claims that the product can be worn over the years and through the vibrations it produces, it reduces stress. It is priced at $499 on the official website.
Image: Cove
The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the most readily available VR headsets in 2021. It is priced at $299 and has been used by multiple companies to demonstrate their vision to create the metaverse.
Image: Oculus