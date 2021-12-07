Most valuable U-23 football players in the world
Jude Bellingham is the most valued defensive midfielder at €120m, while Alphonso Davies is the most valued full-back at €120m.
2021 Golden Boy winner Pedri is valued at €140 million due to his outstanding performances for both Barcelona and the Spain national team this season.
20-year old Mason Greenwood is valued at €140 million after delivering some fantastic performances for Manchester United in the previous 2 seasons.
Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is the third player to be valued at €150 million due to his excellent skill and versatility on the field.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior is also valued at €150 million as he is having an excellent current season, having scored 10 goals in just 16 La Liga games.
Consequently of three outstanding seasons with Borussia Dortmund, striker Erling Haaland is the world's most expensive player, valued at a staggering €150 million.
