Most wickets by active players in India vs New Zealand Test matches in India
Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker for India in Test with 45 wickets against New Zealand
New Zealand's pacer Trent Boult is the highest wicket-taker for the Black Caps against India in Test with 15 wickets
Ravindra Jadeja has scalped 14 wickets for India in Tests against New Zealand
Tim Southee has scalped 12 wickets against India in their own den
Mitchell Santner is the highest wicket-taking spinner for the Black Caps with 10 wickets in India
