Mother's Day 2022: Best smartphones to gift your mother
Image: Unsplash
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available on Amazon for Rs. 23,999. OnePlus provides an easy to use interface and a clean chassis that makes the smartphone look premium.
Image: OnePlus
The IQOO 7 5G is yet another mid-range device that readers can purchase for their mothers. It comes with a nice matte finish back and AMOLED displays for consuming content. It is available for Rs. 29,990.
Image: IQOO
Those who want a simple, sophisticated yet powerful device for their mothers can go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It is available in three beautiful finishes on Amazon from Rs. 34,990.
Image: Samsung
Yet another flagship from OnePlus, the OnePlus 9 5G is available on Amazon for Rs. 35,999. It features a powerful Snapdragon processor and a decent camera system and comes in three finishes.
Image: OnePlus
For those whose mothers are using an old iPhone, perhaps the iPhone 6 or the iPhone 5s, the iPhone SE 2022 is the best possible upgrade. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 41,990.
Image: Apple
Those who want longevity with their smartphone can invest in the new Samsung Galaxy A73. The company promises four years of Android software updates, hence the device will last for a long time.
Image: Samsung
The Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is available on Amazon for Rs. 68,900. Those who wish to gift the latest iPhone to their mothers can grab a good discount on Amazon.
Image: Apple