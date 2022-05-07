Mother's Day 2022: Best smartwatches to get for your mother
Image: Unsplash
The Boat Wabe Lite smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch HD display, heart rate sensor and SpO2 tracker. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,799.
Image: Boat
Looking for a budget smartwatch with a circular dial? The Boat Flash Edition smartwatch comes with activity trackers and a large display. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,999.
Image: Boat
The Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz supports Bluetooth calling and will be ideal for someone who does not want to take their smartphone out to attend calls. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 3,499.
Image: Noise
If you are buying your mother a new Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the best smartwatch that you can get for her. It is available for around Rs. 15,000 on various platforms.
Image: Samsung
On the other hand, if you are planning to gift your mother a new iPhone, the Apple Watch SE will be the best smartwatch to get her. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 28,990.
Image: Apple
Yet another smartwatch to consider is the latest Apple Watch Series 7. It is a little expensive but worth the money. The smartwatch is available on Amazon for Rs. 48,900 for the model with GPS and cellular connection.
Image: Apple