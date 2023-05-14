Shreya Pandey

May 14 ,2023

Mother's Day 2023: Throwback to Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, other celebs' childhood
@shwetabachchan/Instagram, @janhvikapoor/Instagram
On the occasion of Mother's Day, Ananya Panday shared a childhood photo of herself wherein her mother Bhavana Panday can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek. Image:@ananyapanday/Instagram
Navya Nanda shared an adorable photo with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Baby Nanda can be seen in Shweta's lap. Image:@navyananda/Instagram
To celebrate Mother's Day, actress Taapsee Pannu reposted a photo of her and her sister shared by a fan account. Image:@taapseepannu/Instagram
Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore make an adorable mother-son duo in this picture shared by the actor's sister Saba Pataudi. Image:@sabapataudi/Instagram
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture with mother Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories. With the picture, Riddhima wrote, "Best Mom". Image:@riddhimakapoorsahni/Instagram
Shweta Bachchan shared a picture with her mother Jaya Bachchan. Both Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan can be seen in the photo. Image:@Shweta Bachchan/Instagram
Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a picture with her late mother, Mona Shurie Kapoor. Arjun's sister Anshula also featured in the photo. Image:@arjunkapoor/Instagram
On the occassion of Mother's Day, Malaika Arora shared a throwback picture from her childhood. Image:@malaikaarora/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor shared an adorable picture with her mother Sridevi. In the caption, Janhvi wrote, "running out of pictures but never out of memories." Image:@janhvikapoor/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback photo from her childhood. In the picture, she can be seen sitting in the lap of her mother, Sunita Kapoor. Image:@sonamkapoor/Instagram
On the occasion of Mother's Day, designer Masaba Gupta also shared an adorable photo of herself as a baby as her mother Neena Gupta cuddles her. Image:@masabagupta/Instagram
