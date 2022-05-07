Mother's Day Special: Bollywood moms who are also successful entrepreneurs

Karisma Kapoor invested in an e-commerce website, BabyOye, in 2011. The company's vision is to give babies the right start in life and to make the life of parents easier.
Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor
Global sensation Priyanka Chopra opened a restaurant, named Sona, in New York. She even released her own line of sustainable hair care products titled Anomaly.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Madhuri Dixit Nene started a successful business venture with the launch of her Online Dance Academy. The goal is to combine the cause of fitness with dancing.
Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene
Apart from being a successful actor, Sushmita Sen's ventures include a chain of hotels and spas under her company, Sensazione, which she started in 2006.
Image: Instagram/@sushmitasen47
Lara Dutta started her own production company, named BheegiBasanti, soon after becoming a mother.
Image: Instagram/@larabhupathi
Twinkle Khanna is an interior designer by profession, she is the co-owner of the label “The White Window“, which has a number of outlets across Mumbai.
Image: Instagram/@twinklerkhanna
Perizaad Zorabian continued her father’s legacy by becoming the new face of the poultry chain, Zorabian Chicken.
Image: Instagram/@perizaadzorabian