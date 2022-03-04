Moto G22 with MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and 90Hz display launched: Check specs and price
Image: Motorola
The Moto G22 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. It is built on the aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen has a small hole at the top to accommodate the front camera.
Image: Motorola
On the back panel, the Moto G22 features four cameras including a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors.
Image: Motorola
Under the hood, the Moto G22 features the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor with a maximum frequency of 2.3GHz. The processor is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Image: Motorola
Other features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a face unlock and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W charging.
Image: Motorola
The Moto G22 has been launched in three different colours, including Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Pearl White.
Image: Motorola
Out of the box, the Moto G22 runs on Android 12. In the global market, the price of this smartphone is set at EUR 169.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 14,200. The Indian launch of the smartphone is not announced yet.
Image: Motorola