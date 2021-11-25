Moto G51 5G Indian launch tipped: Check specifications and price
The Moto G51 5G international variant comes with a 6.8" FHD+ display along with a 120Hz LCD panel. The display is built on an aspect ratio of 20:9.
Image: motorola.com
Under the hood, the international model comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery as well.
Image: motorola.com
The rear panel has three cameras. A primary 50MP sensor coupled with an ultrawide to a macro lens. Moto G51 5G might launch in India with similar specifications.
Image: motorola.com
The Moto G51 5G might be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. If so, the smartphone will become the most affordable 5G model from Moto G-series in India.
Image: motorola.com