Moto G51 Price & Specs; India's most affordable 5G Phone
Image: Motorola
The Moto G51 comes with a 6.8" IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. A central hole-punch houses a 13MP front camera.
Image: Motorola
On the back panel, the smartphone has a 50MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro camera as well.
Image: Motorola
Moto G51 also has an IP52 water-repellent design to resist water splashes or rain drops. Additionally, it contains a large 5,000 battery.
Image: Motorola
Out of the box, the device will come with a stock Android experience without bloatware. Besides, ThinkShield for Moto G51 will help with user security.
Image: Motorola
The device runs on Snapdragon 480+, which competes with some Snapdragon 7 series chipsets. Additionally, the smartphone also supports 5G and is priced at Rs. 14,999
Image: Motorola