Moto G52 with Snapdragon 680 and AMOLED screen launched in India: Check specs and price
The Moto G52 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate.
Out of the box, the smartphone runs on Android 12 and it is also upgradable to Android 13.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is an octa-core processor.
The Moto G52 comes with stereo speakers as well. Besides, the smartphone features a 5,000 mAh battery.
On the back of the smartphone, there is a 50MP primary camera, 8MP wide camera and 2MP macro camera.
Along with an IP52 rating, up to 6GB of RAM, the price of the Moto G52 starts from Rs. 14,499. The smartphone is available on Flipkart.
