Moto G52 with Snapdragon chipset and AMOLED display launched: Check specs and price
Image: Motorola
The Moto G52 comes with an FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and a pixel resolution of 402 pixels per inch.
Image: Motorola
Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with Adreno 610 GPU.
Image: Motorola
Along with the processor, the smartphone is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Image: Motorola
As seen in the image, the right panel of the smartphone has a fingerprint scanner and volume rockers.
Image: Motorola
With moderate usage, the smartphone might be able to last for up to two days as it has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.
Image: Motorola
The rear panel of the smartphone has a triple camera with a 50MP primary lens. With a 16MP front camera, the smartphone is priced at EUR 249 and will be launched in India soon.
Image: Motorola