Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 20 ,2022
Moto Tab G62 with Snapdragon 680 SoC launched in India: Check price and specs here
Image: Moto
The Moto Tab G62 comes with a 10.61-inch display that has a resolution of 2000 x 120 pixels.
Image: Moto
The back panel of the tablet has an 8MP sensor that can record 1080p videos at 30 frames per second.
Image: Moto
The Moto Tab G62 has a quad-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos support.
Image: Moto
Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, accompanied by 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
Image: Moto
The tablet has a 7,700mAh battery that supports 20W wired charging and should last for a typical day of usage.
Image: Moto
The tablet will be available in India from Flipkart at Rs. 15,999 for the Wi-Fi only version. The LTE version costs Rs. 17,999.
Image: Moto
