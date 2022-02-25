Motorola Edge 30 Pro launched in India: Check price, specifications and release date
The Motorola Edge 30 Pro comes with an FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The screen supports up to 144hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR 10+ content.
Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with up to 3GHz clock speed, which is accompanied with the Adreno 730 GPU.
The rear panel of the smartphone features three camera sensors at the top left corner. The primary camera is a 50MP sensor and the secondary camera is a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Then there is a third 2MP depth camera.
In this image, both the top and the bottom panel of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is visible. The top panel has a noise cancellation microphone and the bottom panel features the SIM tray, Type-C port, primary microphone and speaker unit.
With the rear camera of Motorola Edge 30 Pro, one can shoot videos in up to 8K resolution. The front camera on the smartphone is a 60MP sensor. The battery on this device is a 4,800 mAh unit.
Along with 68W fast charging and other flagship specifications, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be available on Flipkart from March 4, 2022, for Rs. 49,999. SBI credit card holders will be able to get an additional Rs. 5,000 off.
