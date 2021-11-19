Motorola Launches Five New Smartphones
Image: Motorola
The Moto G200 comes with a new back design, along with a 6.8" IPS display and Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The smartphone will be priced in Europe at EUR 449.
Image: Motorola
The Moto G71 comes with a 6.4" FHD+ OLED display along with Snapdragon 695 SoC on the inside. It will be priced at EUR 299.99.
Image: Motorola
The Moto G51 comes with a 6.8" FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with Snapdragon 480 SoC. It will be priced at EUR 229.99.
Image: Motorola
The Moto G41 will be priced at EUR 249.99. The display on the smartphone is a 6.4" FHD+ OLED screen. Under the hood, it comes with MediaTek Helio G86 SoC.
Image: Motorola
The Moto G31 is priced at EUR 199.99. It comes with a 6.4" OLED panel along with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor on the inside.
Image: Motorola