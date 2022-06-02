Motorola Moto E32s launched in India with 90Hz refresh rate display: Check specs and price
The Moto E32s will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 268 pixels per inch.
The display of the smartphone supports up to 90Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered wth MediaTek Helio G32, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
The smartphone has a side-fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlocking.
The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging.
The rear panel of the smartphone has a triple camera setup. The Moto E32s will be available for Rs. 8,999 from June 6.
