Motorola Moto G71 launched with Snapdragon 695 SoC: Check price and specifications
Image: Motorola
The Motorola Moto G71 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display clocked at 60Hz and built on a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Under the hood, the smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC along with Adreno 619 GPU. As of now, there is one model on Flipkart with 6/128GB of memory.
The back panel of the smartphone features a triple camera setup with a primary 50MP sensor, 8MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is a 16MP shooter housed in a hole-punch display.
Motorola says that users can control the smartphone with the help of My UX gestures, which can be customized and add to the convenience of the user.
Out of the box, the smartphone runs on Android 11 and features a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W TurboPower support.
In India, the Motorola Moto G71 is available in two colours: Neptune Green and Arctic Blue. It is available at Rs. 18,999 (original price Rs. 22,999).
