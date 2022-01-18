Motorola Moto Tab G70 goes on Sale in India: Check specifications and price
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch TFT display with 1920 x 1200 resolution that supports 16M colours.
Image: Samsung
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 2GHz octa-core processor. While Samsung has not revealed the name yet, it is believed to be a Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset.
Image: Samsung
The front camera of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has narrow bezels. While holding the device horizontally, the front camera is placed on the top bezel. It is a 5.0MP sensor.
Image: Samsung
The back panel of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features an 8MP rear camera. The device comes with a USB 2.0 port, has a 3.5mm jack and supports Bluetooth v5.0.
Image: Samsung
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 7040 mAh battery that could last for a typical day of usage and it runs on Android 11.
Image: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 3/32GB Wi-Fi model and Rs. 21,999 for the 3/32GB LTE model.
Image: Samsung