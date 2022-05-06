Motorola Revou 2 UHD Android TV launched in India: Check specifications and price
Motorola Revou 2 UHD Android TV comes in three different display sizes including 43", 50" and 55".
The Motorola Revou 2 UHD Android TV supports Dolby Atmos and 4D Sound.
Out of the box, the smart TV comes with a MediaTek quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM.
The smart TV runs on Android 11 out of the box. Hence, users can access more than 7,000 applications.
The smart TV supports dual-band Wi-Fi for a faster wireless connection.
Along with a low blue light eye-safe mode, the 43-inch UHD model of the Motorola Revou 2 UHD Android TV starts from Rs. 26,999.
