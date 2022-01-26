Mouni Roy begins pre-wedding festivities with fiance Suraj Nambiar
Image: Twitter/@NehaBha77376777
Actor Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Suraj Nambaiur in Goa and stunned in a yellow lehenga, earrings and maang tika at the pre-wedding ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@naagin6.officiall
The pre-wedding ceremonies started with a bang and pictures of the happy couple have begun to surface online.
Image: Instagram/@dreaming_girlmouni
Mandira Bedi shared a glamourous picture with the bride-to-be, in which the duo can be seen smiling from ear to ear.
Image: Instagram/@mandirabedi
Bedi also posted a picture with Suraj Nambaiur, in which the two can be seen embracing each other.
Image: Instagram/@mandirabedi
Arjun Bijlani shared a glimpse of the Mehendi ceremony online and struck a pose with Mouni Roy ahead of her big day.
Image:Instagram/@arjunbijlani
Choreographer Rahul Shetty also shared a few glimpses with his 'bestie' during her Mehendi ceremony, as she posed with sunglasses on.
Image: Instagram/@rahuldid
Pratik Utekar, who won 'Bach Baliye 7' attended the actor's pre-wedding ceremonies and planted a kiss on her cheek for a picture.
Image: Instagram/@pratikutekar.official