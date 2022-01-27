Mouni Roy married to Suraj Nambiar: Decoding Bride & Groom's Malayali wedding look
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa with close friends and family.
The picture-perfect bride was seen in a traditional white saree with red and gold borders and also wore a gajra wound around her plaited hair.
She wore elegant gold temple jewelry including a gold maangtika, jhumkas, belt and a statement necklace.
Suraj Nambiar on the other hand had a royal look on his wedding day.
He wore a beige kurta with gold designs, which she paired with a traditional white mundu with gold borders.
Wishes have now begun pouring in for the newlywed happy couple as they embark on a new chapter of their life.
