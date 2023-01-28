Kritika Bansal
Jan 28 ,2023
Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar share photos from their first wedding anniversary
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
'Naagin' actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar completed one year of marital bliss on Friday.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
The couple celebrated their first anniversary by seeking blessings at a temple.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar twinned in white, as Mouni wore a beautiful golden-bordered white saree and Suraj was also in a traditional white ensemble.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
The pair shared pictures from their special occasion on Instagram, including one where they are lost in each other's eyes.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
In the caption, Mouni Roy shared the seven marriage oaths in Sanskrit and promised to always carry them out.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
The actor shared a picture of Suraj holding a bouquet of flowers on her Instagram story and wrote that she loves him.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni and Suraj got married in Goa on January 27, 2022, in two ceremonies following Bengali and South Indian traditions.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
