May 31 ,2022
Mouni Roy surely knows how to stun in ethnic ensembles: Here's proof
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy looked absolutely gorgeous in this floral blue and black saree.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
She turned heads as she donned a black and silver crop top and long skirt.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
The actor took her fans' breaths away as she donned a beautiful ivory saree.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
She gave away major ethnic wear goals in a glammed-up green lehenga.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
The 'Brahmastra' star looked no less than a queen in an ivory saree. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
Mouni Roy's regal turquoise saree look is one of her fans' favourites.
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy
