Mouni Roy: Take fashion inspiration from the actor to style beachwear outfits
Mouni Roy is one of the most stylish actor's in the industry. The 'Brahmastra' star has always managed to garner all the attention with her impeccable taste in fashion. Mouni looks stunning in this white coloured outfit.
Image: Instagram@imouniroy
The 'Naagin' star made several heads turn in this leopard printed two-piece dress.
Image: Instagram@imouniroy
Mouni looks gorgeous in this black thigh-high slit outfit that has a criss-cross back.
Image: Instagram@imouniroy
This look of the 'Gold' actor is perfect for any casual outing. The frills in the outfit are adding a dramatic touch to the overall look.
Image: Instagram@imouniroy
Mouni is shelling out some major fashion goals in this beachwear look comprising of an orange and beige coloured wrap-around dress.
Image: Instagram@imouniroy
This midi noodle strap dress of the actor is giving some fresh- summery vibes, making it apt for beaches and other outings.
Image: Instagram@imouniroy