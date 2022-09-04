Prachi Arya
Sep 04 ,2022
Mouni Roy to Karan Kundrra, stars attend Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati celebrations in style
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
TV czarina, Ekta Kapoor, who welcomed lord Ganesh at her house in Mumbai, threw a lavish brunch party for her friends in the industry.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Huma Qureshi donned a subtle yet beautiful outfit as she posed for the paparazzi outside Ekta Kapoor's residence.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Ridhima Pandit sparkled in a simple pink garara at special Ganesh Chaturthi brunch.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Tusshar Kapoor steps out of his house in formals as he posed for the photographers outside.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Sakshi Tanwar who spotted in a pink ethnic attire, posed with her daughter Dityaa Tanwar.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Krystle D'souza went all ethnic in a beautiful pink lehenga as she posed for the paprazzi at Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati celebrations at home.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Karan Kundrra who is known for making style statments at various events, looked handsome in a pink printed kurta pajama.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Legendary actor & Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra Kapoor looked handsome in a white kurta pajama with yellow jacket as he posed for the photographers.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Mouni Roy wore who was also a part of the celebrations, looked stunning in a pink Anarkali suit.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Simba Nagpal who plays lead in Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6 posed with Riddhi Dogra, outside the TV czarina's house.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More