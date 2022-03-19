Mouni Roy to Karishma Tanna, here’s how newlywed TV celebrities celebrated Holi
Image: Instagram/ @karishmatanna/ @imouniroy
Lovebirds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar dropped adorable glimpses from their first Holi celebrations as a married couple. The duo can be seen flashing their colorful hands.
Image: Instagram/ @imouniroy
"May your lives forever be filled with colours of joy, love & laughter", Mouni wrote in the caption with the pictures.
Image: Instagram/ @imouniroy
Mouni is seen smearing Suraj with colours as they mark the festivity in twinning white outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @imouniroy
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen dancing away as they mark their Holi celebrations. Not to miss their adorable white outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @lokhandeankita
The duo seems to have had a lot of fun on their first Holi after marriage. They can be seen posing with colour smeared on their faces.
Image: Instagram/ @lokhandeankita
Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma, who have entertained fans with their recent stint in the couple reality show 'Smart Jodi', also dropped a glimpse from their celebrations.
Image: Instagram/ @bhatt_neil
Newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera also marked Holi celebrations with their close family members. Not to miss their adorable furry pooch.
Image: Instagram/ @karishmatanna