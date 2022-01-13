Mouni Roy's boss lady looks to pick for your wardrobe
The white crop top and wide-leg pants and the similar coloured-blazer look flattering.
Mouni looks edgy in a leather strapless top and a mini skirt. She completed the look with a pink floral jacket. The ensemble further had a tied knot detailing in the front.
Mouni's love for black is well known. Here, she teamed up a black high slight mini dress with a cropped sweater.
The actor spills hotness in a strappy white dress with noodle strips. She looks as fresh as a daisy in the white outfit.
Mouni ups the glam quotient in this white ankle-length dress. The belt in the middle gives her an edgy look.
Mouni Roy looks uber-sexy in the black off-shoulder dress with a feather skirt. The Gold actor paired it with a black blazer.
Mouni wore an adorable black and white floor-length dress with white lace-up boots, which one would definitely crave for her wardrobe.
