Isha Bhandari
Feb 18 ,2023
MP's Kuno National Park now home to 12 South African Cheetahs
Shutterstock
12 cheetahs, including seven males and five females, from South Africa have landed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.
ANI
The Cheetahs were released into their quarantine enclosures in Madhya Pradesh by CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan.
ANI
Last year in September, eight Cheetahs from Namibia were flown in to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the big cats to the Kuno National Park.
PTI
The relocation of 12 cheetahs from South Africa comes three years after the idea was mooted by the Centre.
ANI
