'Mr. IPL' Suresh Raina is becoming 'Mr. Fashion' in IPL 2022; See pics
Suresh Raina, who went unsold in the IPL 2022 auction, made his commentary debut in the 15th season of the tournament.
Raina, who is known as 'Mr. IPL' is CSK's highest scorer with 5,529 runs from 200 matches, at an impressive average of 33.10.
As seen in these images, Suresh Raina seems to be enjoying his modelling as he stroked some impressive poses with his suit on. He is alongside Irfan Pathan in the Star Sports studio.
From 195 innings, Raina has scored two centuries and a staggering 38 fifties, all at an impressive strike rate of 138.91.
With Raina having not announced his retirement from professional cricket entirely, he can still join any one of the franchises as a replacement player.
Suresh Raina had an outstanding IPL career as he was a crucial part of all four CSK winning teams (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021).
In MS Dhoni's absence, Suresh Raina also led CSK as he was the vice-captain of the side. Meanwhile, he also led Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 and 2017.
