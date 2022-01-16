Mrs World 2022 winner: Meet Mrs American Shaylyn Ford, her life in pictures
Image: Instagram/ @gregoryaford
Shaylyn Ford has been crowned Mrs World 2022 at the beauty pageant held on January 15 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
Image: Instagram/ @mrsworldpageant
Shaylyn also has coveted titles like the 2022 Mrs American as well as Mrs Ohio to her credit.
Image: Instagram/ @shaylynsford
The pageant winner is a mother of three and often shares adorable glimpses of her family time with the little ones and her husband Gregory Ford on social media.
Image: Instagram/ @shaylynsford
Shaylyn is a professional makeup artist and also serves as the charitable director of the Tim Tebow Foundation which provides aid to the special needs families
Image: Instagram/ @shaylynsford
Apart from flaunting her beauty pageant looks in exquisite attires, Shaylyn often showcases her goofy side to the fans on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/ @shaylynsford
She is often seen embarking on intriguing escapades and getaways with her children. Here she can be seen with her little one at Walt Disney World.
Image: Instagram/ @shaylynsford
Not only does she share glimpses with her children, but also uploads loved up posts with her husband paired with adorable captions. The duo has been together for more than 15 years.
Image: Instagram/ @shaylynsford