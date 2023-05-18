Nitish Vashishtha
May 18 ,2023
Mrunal Thakur at Cannes 2023: Most trailblazing looks
Image: mrunalthakur/Instagram
Indian star Mrunal Thakur is attending the Cannes Film Festival, and has been sharing her highly fashionable looks on social media.
Image: mrunalthakur/Instagram
She wore a black sequinned dress in her first look. She captioned the Insta post, "I didn't come this far to only come this far."
Image: mrunalthakur/Instagram
Subsequently, she appeared in a glistening silver saree.
Image: mrunalthakur/Instagram
Her saree featured a translucent drape and lines made out of sequins stitched onto it.
Image: mrunalthakur/Instagram
Mrunal called herself a 'desi girl' in the Instagram post when she first shared the pictures.
Image: mrunalthakur/Instagram
Mrunal recently shared her latest look, in which she wore a sheer swimsuit paired with a shimmer jacket.
Image: mrunalthakur/Instagram
The star has had three trailblazing moments so far at the Cannes Film Festival, and more are sure to come.
Image: mrunalthakur/Instagram
